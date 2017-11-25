'Chicago Med' Season 3 Spoilers: Sarah and Ethan's Family Tree Explored, Headline-Inspired Cases and Hospital's Secret Struggle

(Photo: NBC) A promotional still from "Chicago Med" season 3, episode 2, "Nothing to Fear."

As fans grapple with the tragedy that struck the hospital in the premiere of "Chicago Med" season 3, they will also meet a lot of new faces along the way.

One of the new characters that fans will be introduced with is Robert "Bob" Haywood, the estranged father of Dr. Sarah Reese (Rachel DiPillo) played by "House of Cards" star Michel Gill.

In "Chicago Med" season 3, Bob makes his attempt to reconnect with Sarah by showing up as a patient, but he ends up "wreaks havoc with his daughter when he re-enters the picture."

Fans will also get to learn more of the family tree of other characters. Showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov revealed to TV Guide that Ethan's (Brian Tee) sister will be introduced in the second half of the season.

"Chicago Med" season 3 will also bring in Ava's (Norma Kuhling) mentor played by Malcolm McDowell, who comes in as a patient "and requires a very particular kind of surgery which will surprise and shock everyone."

Apart from the shooting of Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt), the staff will have a lot more on their plate with the hospital barely surviving under the financial pressures. This will particularly affect Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) as she tries "to balance being fiscally responsible but also not skimping on patient care."

Just dealing with the high cost of medicine and the pressure that creates both for administrators and staff — the doctors. And patients have to make very difficult choices sometimes.

As for the cases in "Chicago Med" season 3 that fans will see the group handle, Frolov teased to The Hollywood Reporter that there will be "a number" of issues pulled from the headlines:

One is a woman has emergency surgery for cancer which Medicaid will pay for but she has complications past that and when she needs serious long-term care that's not paid for. ...We have someone who dies in the waiting room and the family gets the bill for $16,000.

Schneider then chimes in, revealing that halfway "Chicago Med" season 3, the show will do an episode where a baby goes missing in the hospital and they lock the hospital down.

Nobody comes in or out while the search for this baby is going on. So that's kind of an umbrella episode where all the stories take place in the context of the hospital being locked down.

"Chicago Med" season 3 returns on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at 10 p.m. ET with an episode titled "Nothing to Fear."