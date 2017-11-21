'Chicago Med' Season 3 Spoilers: Will and Natalie's Complicated Relationship Continues

(Photo: Facebook/ChicagoMed) Featured is a promotional image for "Chicago Med" season 3.

Will (Nick Gehlfuss) and Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) will deal with issues in their relationship when "Chicago Med" returns for season 3.

In May's violent cliffhanger, Daniel (Oliver Platt) was shot by a patient just outside the hospital — leaving everyone in the hospital in shock. Season 3 officially premieres tonight and viewers will soon find out if justice will be served for the fan-favorite doctor.

"We start the season with a big court case that has to do with what happened to Charles, and we'll see Philip Winchester back [as Assistant State's Attorney Peter Stone] from [Chicago] Justice," Gehlfuss confirmed to TVLine

Aside from life-and-death news, the cast also offered a bit of insight into the complicated relationships on the show. Natalie is coming back after a three-month-long sabbatical and her time away will help her become more open to new opportunities, including starting a relationship.

Although the mother of one is "game to try" making it work with Will, showrunner Andrew Schneider recently teased that things will not be easy for Natalie. Raising her child is her number one priority, while Will has never been married and has no experience with taking care of kids. Schneider hinted that the pair's main problem this season is "accommodating each other's lives and who they are in reality."

New characters are also expected to enter the picture this season. "House of Cards" actor Michel Gill has joined the series last week, and he will be taking on the role of Sarah's (Rachel DiPillo) estranged father Robert "Bob" Haywood.

He comes to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center as a patient, but things take an unexpected turn when he comes face-to-face with his daughter. Gill joins "Falling Water" actress Norma Kuhling, who is set to recur on season 3.

The third season of "Chicago Med" airs every Tuesday night at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.