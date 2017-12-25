'Chicago P.D.' Season 5: Cop Drama to Explore Sexual Harassment in the Workplace Storyline

(Photo: Facebook/NBCChicagoPD) Promotional photo for "Chicago P.D." season 5.

"Chicago P.D." will be exploring yet another major story ripped from the headlines when it returns for the back half of season 5.

During its latest season, the show encountered major changes — one of which was the unexpected exit of longtime cast member Sophia Bush. Season 5 also tackled socially relevant issues this year such as police reform and police shootings. Now, the Dick Wolf-produced drama is gearing up to feature another huge story from the headlines: sexual misconduct.

"We've got an exciting episode coming up that deals with sexual misconduct in the police force and in the inner city," showrunner Rick Eid confirmed to TV Guide. "One of our characters will be involved in something related to sexual misconduct, as a victim. More like the idea of sexual harassment in the workplace."

Titled "Rabbit Hole," the show's midseason premiere will see Jay (Jesse Lee Soffer) get in serious trouble. While partying with his new girlfriend Camila (guest star Anabelle Acosta), he suddenly finds himself in the middle of a drug-related homicide.

Jay realizes he must choose between his new love and his allegiance to the team. He decides to put his credibility on the line just to solve a case that is connected to Camila. Hank (Jason Beghe), on the other hand, finally discovers the real identity of the mole in his unit.

Last week, Bush opened up about her abrupt departure from the show, which surprised many viewers. The actress did not go into details about what exactly led to her exit but she likened her last days as being in a "burning building."

She explained, "I was just so unhappy and it was my dream job and I was miserable and I had to go."

"Chicago P.D." season 5 returns with new episodes on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.