'Chicago P.D.' Season 5 Spoilers: A Political Affair Turns Deadly in Episode 8

(Photo: Facebook/NBCChicagoPD) Promotional photo for "Chicago P.D." season 5.

A congressman becomes a murder suspect in the upcoming episode of "Chicago P.D." season 5.

Titled "Politics," next week's episode will feature a case involving someone close to Voight (Jason Beghe). Intelligence finds a dead Ukranian girl with a passed-out Congressman Graynor (guest star Scott Bryce) in his hotel room, making him the main suspect.

Things take an unexpected turn when the team learns the murder is linked to a sting. It is also revealed that Burgess' (Marina Squerciati) boyfriend (guest star Zach Appelman) is cooperating with the Feds, forcing the female detective to choose between compromising her boyfriend's case or the case she is assigned to.

The promo opens with Voight speaking to Congressman Graynor, who happens to be one of his good friends. He firmly denies that he had anything to do with the unidentified girl's death. Voight seems convinced that the congressman is saying the truth, so he tries to find more leads to prove his friend's innocence.

In the previous episode, viewers saw Halstead's (Jesse Lee Soffer) PTSD come back while he was on an undercover mission. He witnessed the death of his former colleague and it brought up his past demons from the time he served as an Army ranger.

While it is unclear if Halstead's PTSD will be further explored in the future, Soffer recently said his character will continue to feel "lost."

"I don't know how much more we're going to touch on the PTSD," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "There's also other characters to service and write for, so that might come back around, but what we do see is Jay lost. He's making decisions and making choices in his life that he would not have made previous to these experiences, and because of that, we see him really messing up and making some bad choices."

The fifth season of "Chicago P.D." airs every Wednesday night at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.