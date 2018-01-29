'Chicago P.D.' Season 5 Spoilers: Antonio Falls for a Fellow Detective in Episode 13

(Photo: Facebook/NBCChicagoPD) Promotional image for "Chicago P.D." season 5.

The team deals with a gang from El Salvador on the upcoming episode of "Chicago P.D." season 5.

Titled "Chasing Monsters," this week's episode will see a gang from El Salvador infiltrate the city. Intelligence teams up with a visiting detective to finally put an end to the gang's brutal tactics, but they later make a shocking realization.

Meanwhile, Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda) finds himself getting too close to Marcella Gomez (guest star Sofia Lama) — a Salvadoran detective. He eventually learns she has a hidden motive for being in Chicago and working with the squad. Elsewhere, Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) learns that the remains of his son's murderer have been discovered.

The new sneak peek from NBC shows Voight welcoming Marcella as she joins them in the El Salvador case. The next scene cuts to Antonio walking the streets with Marcella. She points out that he has no ring in his finger, so he tells her he's divorced. They later lock lips at the local bar. Towards the end of the clip, Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) confronts Marcella for lying about a suspect's identity.

"Chicago P.D." is slated to air its milestone 100th episode in March. Jesse Lee Soffer, who plays Jay Halstead on the series, recently shared his excitement over the cop drama's latest achievement.

"Making it one hundred episodes is crazy," he told TV Guide during the Television Critics Association's winter press tour. "So to be where we are now, I can't believe it ... It's a total dream come true. It's special to be a part of."

The program will celebrate its 100th episode with a crossover with "Chicago Fire." Some cast members from "Chicago Med" are also taking part on the special, which is scheduled to debut in early March. The hour-long episode will focus on a journalist who seeks revenge on a person who targeted him by launching an internet smear campaign.

"Chicago P.D." season 5 airs every Wednesday night at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.