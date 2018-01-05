'Chicago P.D.' Season 5 Spoilers: Burgess and Voight Try to Break a Prostitution Ring in Episode 11

(Photo: Facebook/NBCChicagoPD) Promotional photo for "Chicago P.D." season 5..

Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) tries to protect her informant while working on a sensitive case in the upcoming episode of "Chicago P.D." season 5.

Titled "Confidential," next week's episode will see Burgess front and center as she deals with a prostitution ring. The fierce officer works with her first criminal informant to find a ruthless pimp and stop his prostitution ring.

While attempting to find the person responsible, Intelligence comes across a women's shelter where young girls are being scouted. Burgess moves the case forward thanks to a series of confidential tips, but she risks putting her informant in serious danger.

The promo opens with Burgess realizing that six women who had gone missing may be locked in some basement in the city. Together with the team, Burgess enters an abandoned building where the girls may have been hiding. They later find one witness but she declines to speak up about the suspect and reveal his identity.

In the show's fall finale, Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) discovered that Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) is actually the mole within the unit. Things will get more complicated from there, according to Flueger, as Ruzek will face more issues in the next episodes.

"It's going to be certainly a long road and an uphill battle back into the good graces of Voight and more acutely, Olinsky," Flueger explained to Hollywood Life.

He added that Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas) will be very affected by the big revelation. "Olinsky takes it really hard because he's the one that brought Ruzek into the unit. He's said that he's always thought of Ruzek as a son, and I think he means it. Within the unit, we always know that we've got each other, and it's really rattling when even that gets shook."

"Chicago P.D." season 5 airs every Wednesday night at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.