'Chicago P.D.' Season 5 Spoilers: Halstead Reunites With an Old Pal in Episode 7

(Photo: Facebook/NBCChicagoPD) Promotional photo for "Chicago P.D." season 5.

Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) uses his skills as a Ranger on the upcoming episode of "Chicago P.D." season 5.

Titled "Care Under Fire," this week's episode will feature a kidnapping crew made up of ex-military men. Following several cases of gang-related abductions in the city, Intelligence must act fast in order to find a kidnapped boy.

The team scours the VA records and learns the suspects may be linked to a former Army Ranger due to their military precision and swiftness. A former Ranger himself, Halstead (Soffer) steps forward and convinces Voight (Jason Beghe) to give him an undercover mission and try to get information about the group.

The promo opens with Halstead finding out that the main suspect was one of his closest friends when he was still in the military. "He was a Ranger, we served at the same time," says the detective. Dawson (Jon Seda) reveals another innocent child has been kidnapped and they must race against time if they want to see him alive. The clip ends with Halstead having a face-to-face confrontation with his old pal.

In episode 6, the storyline focused on newcomer Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) as she made a tough decision that forced her to step outside her boundaries. It also highlighted the fact that Upton is slowly becoming an equally complicated member of the unit.

Seda recently caught up with Cinemablend and he shared some teasers on what fans can expect with Upton as the show moves forward. "We're adding someone like Upton, and she's a lot like Antonio in a sense," he said, referring to his character. "She wants to do things by the book. You know, she's a smart person, but what's making her tick? Where is she really coming from? So, we're diving into that."

The fifth season of "Chicago P.D." airs every Wednesday night at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.