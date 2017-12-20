'Chicago PD' News: Sophia Bush Opens Up About the Days Leading Up to Her Exit

(Photo: NBC) Sophia Bush in the "Chicago PD" season 4 finale.

Sophia Bush recently opened up about her exit from the NBC series "Chicago PD."

In the latest episode of the "Unstyled" podcast by Refinery29, the actress noted that she is not ready to talk about the reason she left the show, in which she was a series regular for four seasons, but she did tell the story about what happened leading up to her departure.

Bush said that while she loved some aspects of playing the role of Detective Erin Lindsay, by the end of the second season of "Chicago PD," she made the realization that she "couldn't do that job anymore" and began to feel "trapped" and "miserable."

She reached out to the "Chicago PD" bosses between the third and fourth seasons, and asked for a "drastic" change or "I'm leaving at the end of the year." The actress said that, "I had to respect myself in a situation where I didn't feel respected."

Because I understand how the business works and how women are treated — I said, "I'm giving you not two weeks' notice and I'm not coming in here throwing s—t and breaking lamps and saying I'm never coming back. I'm giving you 23 episodes notice. I'm giving you that much time. So there will be no conversation in which I was hysterical, emotional, in which I was being a quote 'irrational female' or whatever you want to put on it. I'm literally sitting in front of you like cool as a cucumber."

She reiterated that if the conversation does not change, which was surely not the case based on the outcome, she will leave "Chicago PD." Sure enough, Bush kept her word and her exit from the show announced last May.

Bush has kept her silence about her exit from the show. Her followers on social media started speculating that she was removed from it, but made sure to clarify that:

Took me a long time and a lot of hard work to get out of that show. Please don't demean my capabilities by degrading my position. I left because I wanted to. End of story.

"Chicago PD" is currently on its fifth season.