'Chicago PD' Season 5 Episode 10 Spoilers: Will Voight Lose Another Valuable Subordinate?

Voight (Jason Beghe) may lose another valuable member of his team in the upcoming episode of "Chicago P.D."

In the episode titled "Rabbit Hole," the synopsis reveals that the mole in the squad will finally be exposed. Viewers know that it is Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) who is being blackmailed to release classified intel. Voight is also sure that it is the younger detective. He saw footages of Ruzek secret meetings with Woods' (Mykelti Williamson) men. Once Ruzek's betrayal is revealed, there is a huge chance that he will be dismissed from the job. Even if he knows that Ruzek is wrong, Voight will not want to lose him. He already said goodbye to an important subordinate when Lindsay (Sophia Bush) left for New York

In an interview, Flueger explained his character's frame of mind when he started leaking information to Voight's ex-partner. According to him, Ruzek never expected the whole thing to blow out of proportion. He knew he should have trusted Voight enough to share his problems. It was Ruzek's mistake that he thought he could handle the situation all by himself.

"I think up until right down to the wire, he thought it was a situation he could handle. I don't think he ever signed on thinking he'd betray the unit. There was always, maybe not a really well-thought-out one, but a plan. The plan was to give Woods little bits and pieces, stuff that really isn't actionable, like the video of Halstead getting into the fight and punching the guy in the face. ... I think it was always a situation that Ruzek thought he could manage. And as the situation went on, he started to realize more and more that it wasn't one that he could manage," Flueger explained.

Meanwhile, the episode will also introduce Halstead's (Jesse Lee Soffer) new girlfriend, Camila (guest star Anabelle Acosta). Interestingly, the sneak peek released hints that he is not being entirely truthful to her. For instance, Camila calls him Ryan and does not know what he does for a living. The two will hit a roadblock when they witness a homicide while attending a party.

"Chicago P.D." season 5 will return on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.