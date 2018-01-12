'Chicago PD' Season 5 Episode 12 Spoilers: Atwater's Undercover Assignment Goes Awry

Facebook/NBCChicagoPD Promotional image for "Chicago P.D." season 5.

Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) will be in huge trouble when he is abducted by a convicted criminal in the upcoming episode of "Chicago P.D."

In the episode titled "Captive," the synopsis reveals that the squad will be on red alert after one of their own disappeared. Atwater is missing and the only lead they have is that he was last seen going inside the house of a felon. When Voight (Jason Beghe) and the others arrive in the place, all they will find are some of Atwater's belongings and a few drops of his blood. Whoever has the detective will not hesitate to kill, but the question still stands for why he was abducted.

It appears that Atwater knows his captor quite well. The person may be part of his past and has returned to settle things with him. As the team scurries to look for evidence that will point out where their colleague is being kept, the promo shows Atwater being tortured. In the clip, he is shown sitting on the ground while a man is pointing a gun at his head. Then, Voight informs the others about what he knows. Apparently, whoever has Atwater is not aware that he is a cop.

According to Voight, their colleague will definitely be killed once his captor knows his identity. They must hurry and find Atwater before it is too late. With the time against them, the detectives are becoming desperate. Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) is even shown roughing up an informer to give them details about Atwater's whereabouts.

Last episode, the squad took on a sex offender. He was abducting women and keeping them on a secret hideout. Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) worked the case. They relied on the former's human source to lead them to the criminal. One of his victims was suffering from Stockholm syndrome and refused to help. Eventually, with a brilliant plan, they got the girl to tell them where the man was hiding.

"Chicago P.D." season 5 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.