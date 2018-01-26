Facebook/NBCChicagoPD Promotional image for "Chicago P.D." season 5.

Voight (Jason Beghe) will receive some distressing news regarding his son's killer in the upcoming episode of "Chicago P.D."

In the episode titled "Chasing Monsters," the synopsis reveals that the authorities have found the criminal's body. Viewers of the series are aware that it was Voight who assassinated the man. Only Lindsay (Sophia Bush), who is now in New York, knew of what he did, but she had no idea where he buried the body. Commander Crowley (Barbara Eve Harris) previously had suspicions about Voight's complicity in the criminal's disappearance, but she had no evidence to prove it.

With the killer's body now in the hands of the police, Voight will be wondering if they will find enough proof to connect him with the murder. Once his crime is exposed, he is a danger of losing his job. Vought will try to put this at the back of his mind for now, though. His squad has an important case to solve. A dangerous gang from El Salvador will reportedly infiltrate the city. He and his team will have to capture all the members before all hell breaks loose.

They will be working with a Salvadoran investigator named Marcella Gomez (guest star Sofia Lama) who has personally come to Chicago to share her knowledge about the gang. She and Antonio (Jon Seda) will quickly form a bond. In a sneak peek, he can hardly keep his eyes off her the whole time they were being introduced. When Marcella ends up crying in the course of the investigation, Antonio is there to comfort her.

Antonio must keep his attention on the case, though. The gang members are on the prowl, killing people and stealing. He must also be wary of the beautiful Salvadoran by his side. Spoilers reveal that she has a hidden motive for being in the city. Meanwhile, last episode, the squad took on a case involving their own. When Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) was abducted by a convicted felon, his colleagues did everything to get him back safe.

"Chicago P.D." season 5 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.