'Chicago PD' Season 5 Episode 14 Spoilers: Voight's Old Partner to Hinder New Investigation

Facebook/NBCChicagoPD Promotional image for "Chicago P.D." season 5.

Voight's (Jason Beghe) former partner, Woods (guest star Mykelti Williamson), will complicate an already difficult case in the upcoming episode of "Chicago P.D."

In the episode titled "Anthem," the synopsis reveals that the squad will investigate the murder of a college athlete. His body is found after an anti-police rally. To avoid another riot, the detectives must find the culprit. The promo shows the squad on red alert. Soon, another protest is taking place. This time, it will quickly turn into a bloody brawl between the police and the rallyists. People are being arrested left and right. In the middle of the upheaval, Woods will realize that his daughter, Brianna (guest star Alexa Adderley), is in danger.

The clip shows the FBI officer shouting at Voight and the other officers. It appears that Brianna is being held hostage by some people. As Woods tried to go his daughter's aid, the others will stop him before he makes the situation even more complicated. If something happens to Briana on Voight's watch, it will not spell well on the senior detective. Woods will take it as a personal attack against him. He is already after Voight for the murder of his son's killer. Last episode, it was revealed that the body of the person who murdered Justin (Josh Segarra) was found.

As the head investigator, Woods was informed about the bullet the police found at the crime scene. It was similar to the slug discovered in another case Voight was involved in the past. Woods is sure that his former partner has something to do with the execution of Justin's killer. He just needs more solid evidence to tie up the case. Viewers are aware that it was Voight who shot the criminal who took his son away from him. Only Lindsay (Sophia Bush) knew about it because they were working together that night.

"Chicago P.D." season 5 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.