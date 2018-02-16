'Chicago PD' Season 5 Episode 15 Spoilers: Burgess' Mistake to Bungle Squad's Probe

Facebook/NBCChicagoPD Promotional image for 'Chicago P.D.' season 5

Burgess (Marina Squerciati) may end up bungling an important case for the unit in the upcoming episode of "Chicago P.D."

In the episode titled "Sisterhood," the synopsis reveals that Intel will hunt down a vigilante killing rapists. The case will take its toll on Burgess, whose sister was a victim of assault not so long ago. When Nicole (Jules Wilcox) arrived in Chicago last season, Burgess encouraged her to enjoy a night out with friends while she babysat her niece. The detective knew something was wrong when her sister did not return home that night.

Nicole was found eventually and she was catatonic. She was beaten and raped. Burgess had to take a break from work right after the incident. She blamed herself for what happened to her sibling. The recent boom in rape cases in the city will bring back painful memories for her. Burgess will start questioning if her sister's attackers truly paid for what they did. Her personal attachment to the case will only spell doom for the unit.

The promo shows Burgess urging Voight (Jason Beghe) to use a rival gang to flush out the rapist. Her superior is reluctant to do so, knowing they may be double-crossed. Voight's suspicion will hold true. In the clip, the gang leader seems to have set up an ambush for the police. Meanwhile, the episode will also see the return of FBI agent Woods (guest star Mykelti Williamson). According to executive producer Rick Eid, Woods' investigation on the murder of Justin's (Josh Segarra) killer could only spell trouble for the squad.

"I think people should be afraid for Voight and other members of the team. This body and the evidence discovered on the body will play out for the remainder of the season. It will be the focus of Woods and Internal Affairs. It may cause issues within the team," the EP teased.

"Chicago P.D." season 5 episode 15 will air Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.