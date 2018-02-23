'Chicago PD' Season 5 Episode 15 Spoilers: Burgess Relives Sister's Darkest Nightmare

Facebook/NBCChicagoPD Promotional image for 'Chicago P.D.' season 5

Burgess (Marina Squerciati) will be forced to relive the events that scarred her sister for life in the upcoming episode of "Chicago P.D."

In the episode titled "Sisterhood," the synopsis reveals that the squad will be hunting down a vigilante who kills rapists. The investigation will hit a nerve on Burgess whose sister, not so long ago, was a victim of a brutal assault. In season 4, Nicole (Jules Wilcox) arrived in Chicago to visit her sibling. Burgess urged her to go out and unwind while she babysits her niece. When her sister did not arrive home that night, the intel agent knew something was wrong.

Nicole was found catatonic in the train station. She was raped and beaten. After capturing the perpetrator, Burgess took some time off from work to be with her sister. In actuality, Squerciati was on pregnancy leave as she was about to give birth. In an April interview, the actress expressed her hopes that Wilcox would return to the show. According to Squerciati, what happened to Nicole has a lasting effect on Burgess' psyche.

"... I think [actress] Julie Wilcox is such a wonderful addition. I would love to see more of her. I also think that the way that Nicole changes will reflect how Burgess changes too, because I think she's going to sort of be a mom to her niece for a while her sister recovers. Which is funny, because I'm going to be a mom too. So, we'll both be moms offscreen. I would love to have her come back. I'll talk to Dick [Wolf], but who knows," Squerciati said.

As her team handles the sensitive case, the pressure will inevitably take its toll on Burgess. Her personal attachment to the mission will make her erratic. This will lead her to commit mistakes and bring danger to her colleagues. As the promo shows, one of the risks she will take to solve the case will come back to bite her where it hurts.

"Chicago P.D." season 5 episode 15 will air Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.