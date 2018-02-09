'Chicago PD' Season 5 Episode 15 Spoilers: Voight Strikes a Deal with Gang Leader in New Case

Facebook/NBCChicagoPD Promotional image for 'Chicago P.D.' season 5

Voight (Jason Beghe) will be forced to take a risky deal with a dangerous gang in the upcoming episode of "Chicago P.D."

In the episode titled "Sisterhood," the promo shows the Intelligence Unit hunting down a gang leader. When a number of murders rock the city, Voight and his squad will trace the blood trail to the doorstep of the mobster. They all know that the man must be stopped before more innocent people die. The only way to get to him, however, is not something the team is prepared to do.

Apparently, they have to work with a rival gang composed of feisty females. In the clip, Burgess (Marina Squerciati) is urging her superior to considering using an outlaw to take down the target. Voight seems torn, unsure whether to let Burgess get her way or think of a different strategy altogether. While he has no problem using off-the-books tactics in the past, this one with the mobster is a bit too risky.

Voight has a good reason to be wary. The promo shows the gang leader getting a gun and pointing it towards Burgess and the others. It looks like she has purposely let the police use her, only to backstab them in the end. Meanwhile, FBI agent Woods (guest star Mykelti Williamson) is expected to be back in the next few episodes. His investigation on the killer of Voight's son is far from being finished.

Executive producer Rick Eid recently talked to CarterMatt about the danger that Woods poses to Voight and the team. According to him, the rest of the season would see Woods and the Internal Affairs having a blast digging into who really killed Justin's (Josh Segarra) murderer.

"... Woods is the face of reform and he's trying to take down a cop he believes to be dirty and he now has reason to believe he might be involved in a murder. It's just that we, the audience, like Voight and know why he did what he did. Woods is the villain (laughs), so to speak, even though he's representing the face of reform," the EP teased.

"Chicago P.D." season 5 episode 15 will air Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.