'Chicago PD' Season 5 Episode 16 Spoilers: Squad Hunts Down Journalists Killer

Voight (Jason Beghe) and his squad will hunt down a killer who is targeting media personalities in the upcoming episode of "Chicago P.D."

In the episode titled "Profiles," the synopsis reveals that the Intelligence Unit will be tapped to probe a series of bombings in the city. Whoever the culprit is, he only targets journalists. The promo shows the team watching a live report on television when the unanticipated happens. The reporter and her interviewee stop for a minute in their conversation due to a beeping sound. Before they can both move, an explosion occurs. The camera catches the whole thing, even the moment when the two women fly off to space due to the blast wave.

The incident is not an isolated one. There will be several bombings that come after. Voight and the team will find themselves working alongside the firefighters under Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker). In the clip, the detectives are shown in Boden's office, talking about what they have to do to stop it from happening again. It is pandemonium in the television networks in the city. Upon investigation, members of the Firehouse 51 will find something interesting in the crime scenes. Severide (Taylor Kinney) is telling the others that the bombs used in all incidents are military-grade C4 explosives.

Last episode, the squad hunted down a vigilante who was killing rapists. The case took its toll on Burgess (Marina Squerciati, who was forced to relive the time her sister was assaulted. Nicole (Jules Wilcox) was raped and beaten when she went out with friends during one of her visits to Chicago. Burgess blamed herself for what happened and even though the culprit was caught and sent to jail, she still felt like a failure. When the vigilante was eventually apprehended, Burgess admitted to Voight that she could have ended the case sooner, but chose not to. She wanted the rapists to be executed as revenge for what happened to Nicole.

"Chicago P.D." season 5 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.