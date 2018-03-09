'Chicago PD' Season 5 Episode 17 Spoilers: Woods Targets Olinsky In Voight Investigation

Facebook/NBCChicagoPD Promotional image for 'Chicago P.D.' season 5

Woods (guest star Mykelti Williamson) is making his move to pin down a murder charge on Voight (Jason Beghe) in the upcoming episode of "Chicago P.D."

In the episode titled "Breaking Point," the synopsis reveals that the FBI man is slowly but surely closing in on Voight to prove he was the one who executed his son's killer. When Justin (Josh Segarra) was taken away from him, Voight decided to take matters into his own hand and hunt down the culprit. After shooting the criminal, he buried the body, hoping that the authorities would never track it down. There were no witnesses to the crime. Lindsay (Sophia Bush), however, knew that her mentor must have killed the man. She never talked about it, though, even after she left for New York.

Woods will reportedly go after Olinsky (Elias Koteas). The detective and Voight go all the way back and if there is someone who knows that former's deepest secrets, it will be him. Olinsky is said to receive an ultimatum from the FBI agent. The pressure will take its toll on him, but he has no wish to betray a friend. The promo photos show Voight and Olinsky sitting at a bar. Olinsky must be telling his friend about Woods' attempt to make him talk. Although he has no confirmation that Voight indeed killer Justin's murderer, he has always suspected that something brutal happened that night.

Executive producer Rick Eid has told CarterMatt that Woods is not someone who gives up easily. To prove that Voight is guilty, he will do everything to solve the case. The rest of the Intelligence Unit will also not be spared from the investigation.

"I think people should be afraid for Voight and other members of the team. This body and the evidence discovered on the body will play out for the remainder of the season. It will be the focus of Woods and Internal Affairs. It may cause issues within the team," the EP teased.

"Chicago P.D." season 5 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.