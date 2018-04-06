'Chicago PD' Season 5 Episode 19 Spoilers: Voight Faces Key Witness in the Bingham Murder

Facebook/NBCChicagoPD Promotional image for 'Chicago P.D.' season 5

Voight (Jason Beghe) knows it is only a matter of time until a bona fide witness will come up to him and say that he killed Kevin Bingham (Joseph Sikora) in the upcoming episode of "Chicago P.D."

In the episode titled "Payback," the synopsis reveals that Woods (guest star Mykelti Williamson) has found an eyewitness who will connect Voight to the execution of his son's murderer. The detective is not convinced that the person is legit, as he knows he and Bingham were alone that fateful night. However, the eyewitness, Lindsay (Sophia Bush), was somewhere in the vicinity, but she never saw what actually transpired.

After finding the one who killed Justin (Josh Segarra), Voight decided to execute him the way he saw fit. He shot Bingham, buried the body and left no traces.

Then, Woods and his men discovered Bingham's burial ground. A bullet casing was found in the scene, and it led them to Voight. Since the start of the season, Voight's former partner has been working hard to prove his suspicions about the crime. He knew that Voight killed Bingham, but he has yet to find a solid evidence to prove it, and this new witness may be the key to solve the case.

In a February interview with CarterMatt, executive producer Rick Eid said that Woods is not someone who gives up easily. It might take a while, but he promised to blow the whistle on Voight's unlawful action.

"Woods is the face of reform and he's trying to take down a cop he believes to be dirty and he now has reason to believe he might be involved in a murder. It's just that we, the audience, like Voight and know why he did what he did. Woods is the villain (laughs), so to speak, even though he's representing the face of reform," the EP said.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see the Intelligence Unit taking on a case involving a series of stash house robberies. The promo shows that it is the work of a dangerous gang. Further investigation will reveal that someone from the precinct has been feeding the mob with classified information. Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) will be sent to find information about this spy. In a sneak peek, he is shown meeting his source. The man cannot speak, though, as his identity may be compromised. Ruzek cannot understand why this man is acting strangely, until he sees members of the target gang loitering in the area. Atwater (Laroyce Hawkins) is also around, checking leads.

In the previous episode, the focus was on Upton (Tracy Spiridakos). She volunteered to go undercover during a drug bust operation. The man they were after was someone she knew in the past.

Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) was worried about his partner because she seemed uncoordinated and unlike her usual self. It was then revealed that Upton wanted to take on the case because she planned to avenge the death of her former partner. She even broke protocol when Voight ordered her to drop the probe.

"Chicago P.D." season 5 airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.