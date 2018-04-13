'Chicago PD' Season 5 Episode 20 Spoilers: Olinsky to Face Grand Jury for Bingham Case

Facebook/NBCChicagoPD Promotional image for 'Chicago P.D.' season 5

The authorities are tightening the noose on Olinsky (Elias Koteas) with regards to his involvement in the Bingham's murder in the upcoming episode of "Chicago P.D."

In the episode titled "Saved," the synopsis reveals that the detective is one step away from being hauled in court for the trial of the murder of Kevin Bingham (Joseph Sikora).

Bingham was the one who murdered Voight's (Jason Beghe) son, Justin (Josh Segarra). He never stood trial because when Voight found him, he was executed in cold blood. When the FBI found the body buried, pieces of evidence point out to a member of the Intelligence Unit as the culprit. Olinsky became the main suspect, and since he did not want to betray Voight, he chose to remain silent.

Woods (guest star Mykelti Williamson) and his men, however, were tenacious in their investigation. They found a key witness to the crime.

However, Voight and Olinsky immediately planned a scheme to discredit the man. They found out that he was once a drug addict. In the previous episode, Olinsky planted drugs on him, which was then found by the police. It was a callous move for the detective, but one that was needed to postpone the investigation until he and Voight could find a way to get out of the situation. It is proving to be difficult, as every piece of evidence points to them.

Now, Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) will get a tip that a grand jury has been called for the case. Olinsky will be brought to court to be cross-examined. Voight knows that their options have become limited.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Voight finding himself personally involved in a kidnapping case. The victim is a woman he knows from way back. The promo shows the detective recognizing the girl as the one he helped raise years ago. Complications will arise when intel reveals that she may be connected to a series of bank robberies that took place in the city.

In the clip, Antonio (Jon Seda) informs Voight that the girl is being suspected of the crimes. She was seen on the security footage in one of the banks. Voight maintains that the girl is nothing like what the evidence is stating. If she is somehow involved with the robberies, it must mean she was being coerced to do so.

On a different note, the episode predictably did not include the aftermath of Upton's (Tracy Spiridakos) lawbreaking. She disregarded the protocol when she went after a drug lord who allegedly killed her former partner. In an interview with CarterMatt, Spiridakos said her character would have some major reflection to do.

"The stuff that happened to her [in the past] happened three years ago, so that lives inside of her and she's been pretty good at being able to control that. But, at the end of the episode it's all on the surface and she's exhausted and sad bringing back all the memories. That's kind of where we leave her — going forward, she has to figure out a way to process all of the things that happened, but the one good thing is that she caught him — he's gone away and he's going to be in jail for a really long time. That's all she wanted," Spiridakos said.

"Chicago P.D." season 5 airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.