'Chicago PD' Season 5 Episode 21 Spoilers: Voight Does the Unthinkable to Change Olinsky's Fate

Facebook/NBCChicagoPD Promotional image for 'Chicago P.D.' season 5

Voight (Jason Beghe) is getting desperate to save his old friend Olinsky (Elias Koteas) from a fate worse than death in the upcoming episode of "Chicago P.D."

For the episode titled "Allegiance," the synopsis reveals that Voight is thinking of calling in a huge favor as a last-ditch effort to prevent Olinksy from going to jail. With Woods (guest star Mykelti Williamson) and the FBI securing all the pieces of evidence to lock up the detective, there is very little Voight can do.

In the previous episode, a grand jury was called to hear the case. Woods appointed James Osha (Michael Grady) as prosecutor, and he was a force to reckon with.

The promo shows two FBI agents arriving at the headquarters, ready to take in Olinsky. According to them, the jury already voted to indict him as the murderer of Kevin Bingham (Joseph Sikora). Voight has no option but to watch his friend put down his badge and gun before the feds put cuffs on him.

Before Olinsky is escorted out of the precinct, he whispers to Voight that he is going to be okay. In the previous episode, he urged Voight to let him handle everything and not say anything about his involvement with the murder.

Woods is aware, though, that putting Olinsky behind bars is just the first step. He is after Voight, but he knows that to get to him, he must eliminate Olinsky first. The veteran detective is too loyal to his friend. He will not admit that it was Voight who killed Bingham even with the threat of being locked up in jail.

Voight's last resort may be the undoing of it all. If he cannot save Olinsky now, he has no choice but to come clean and admit his guilt in the crime.

Voight may be thinking of asking Osha for help. It has been made clear that the two have a history together. Grady spoke in a recent interview about the said connection, stating that Voight and Osha's backstory would be featured gradually in the series. He said that the pair knows each other quite well, and they even owed their lives to each other at one point. This friendship, however, will not pose as a threat to the Bingham case. Osha is determined to prosecute the culprit, whoever he will turn out to be.

"I will say as this thing develops and unfolds and they unpack this relationship between me and Voight, you'll start seeing just how involved we've been with one another over the years. He's helped me out tremendously in the past and I've done the same thing for him. I think we're both cut from the same cloth. At least that's the vibe I'm getting thus far from the things I've read. Sometimes you've got to break the rules to uphold the law and make sure justice is served. I think I may subscribe to the same philosophy as Voight on that, without being as physical as he is; more on an intellectual and legal level," Grady teased.

"Chicago P.D." season 5 airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.