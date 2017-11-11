'Chicago PD' Season 5 Episode 8 Spoilers: It Is Time to Meet Burgess' New Boyfriend

Facebook/NBCChicagoPD Promotional photo for "Chicago P.D." season 5

Burgess' (Marina Squerciati) boyfriend will finally be introduced in the upcoming episode of "Chicago P.D."

In the episode titled "Politics," the synopsis reveals that the squad will take on a case involving a prominent politician. When the police find Congressman Scott Graynor (guest star Scott Bryce) unconscious in his hotel room with a dead girl, Voight's (Jason Beghe) team is called on to investigate. Intel will reveal that the woman was Ukrainian, but it still remains a mystery what happened to her.

Soon, evidence will point out that the murder is connected to a sting operation by the Feds. Burgess' boyfriend (guest star Zach Appelman) is working the case. The former patrol officer will find herself between a rock and a hard place. She will either help her boyfriend with the case, or she will end up compromising her own case. Voight will not be happy to see his agent's personal life affecting her work.

In October, Squerciati talked about her character's new love interest. According to her, she still does not know if the relationship would be serious or not. Fans of the Burgess-Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) team up are still hoping that the two would end up together. Squerciati said, however, that Burgess would probably need more time to move on from the hurt she experienced when Ruzek broke her heart. Her new boyfriend, though, will be there for her.

"... He's very much real. I have not met him, but he's coming up in the next episode we're about to film. I asked Rick if I could be in on the casting. I was like, 'I feel like I should choose him.' They were like, 'No, thank you,' and politely declined. I was like, 'What about a chemistry read?' and they're like, 'Stay in your lane, Marina," Squerciati said. "... I haven't seen the script. I get the sense that it's getting serious. But we'll see. Burgess doesn't have the greatest track record, so who knows?"

"Chicago P.D." season 5, episode 8 will air on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.