'Chicago PD' Season 5 Episode 8 Spoilers: Voight Labors to Save Friend Facing Murder Rap

Facebook/NBCChicagoPD Promotional photo for "Chicago P.D." season 5

Voight's (Jason Beghe) old friend, an influential politician, will be involved in a murder investigation in the upcoming episode of "Chicago P.D."

In the episode titled "Politics," the synopsis reveals that a scandal will surface when a US congressman, Scott Graynor (guest star Scott Bryce), is found unconscious in his hotel room with a dead girl. He maintains that he has nothing to do with it, and Voight believes him.

In the promo, Voight and his team are doing the best they can to clear up the matter and absolve Graynor. They will first investigate the identity of the dead woman, who is discovered to be of Ukrainian descent.

Voight's determination to help the congressman will put him in a confrontation with the FBI. In the clip, an agent is warning him to stop getting in the Feds' way and stay on the sidelines. Voight looks angry, but he manages to stay calm during the face off.

Meanwhile, the case will introduce Burgess' (Marina Squerciati) boyfriend. It looks like the Ukranian's murder is part of an elaborate sting operation of the FBI, and that the boyfriend (guest star Zach Appelman) is working the case.

Meanwhile, fans of the series are wondering what is happening between Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and his new partner, Upton (Tracy Spiridakos). Fresh from his break up with Lindsay (Sophia Bush), the detective has been going through hard times.

In a recent interview with Hollywood Life, Soffer said that his character and Spiridakos' are getting closer. Halstead's recent undercover assignment changed something between them.

"This will probably be a good catalyst for Halstead and Upton bonding, getting closer, him relying on her a little bit more, trusting her, and letting her into his life as a partner and a friend. That will be interesting. Who knows how much stronger he'll be after this when he gets to the other side, but it's definitely going to change him, which I think is great. We're always growing as people. It's inevitable. That's just how life works, and we go through things. This is going to be one of those situations for Jay," Soffer said.

"Chicago P.D." season 5, episode 8 will air on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.