'Chicago PD' Season 5 Episode 9 Spoilers: Voight Flushes Out Mole in Team

Facebook/NBCChicagoPD Promotional photo for "Chicago P.D." season 5

The identity of the mole in Voight's (Jason Beghe) team will finally be revealed in the upcoming episode of "Chicago P.D."

In the episode titled "Monster," the synopsis reveals that Voight will get intel on who among his men is leaking classified information. It looks like there is no way Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) will get out of this one since there will be solid evidence against him.

In the promo, Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) is shown passing Voight a photo of Ruzek talking to the enemy. Although angry with Ruzek's betrayal, the team leader is reluctant to accuse the other man without clearing up the situation. The clip shows Voight telling Ruzek that he is not the type of person to sell out his friends.

Meanwhile, Ruzek knows he is in huge trouble. His hands are tied, though. He has to follow orders or the people he holds dear to his heart will suffer. Ruzek cannot give up, though. He has yet to tell Burgess (Marina Squerciati) he still loves her.

Last episode, he finally met her new boyfriend. Matt (Zach Appelman) is a federal prosecutor, and Burgess seems happy with him. In an interview with TVLine, Flueger said that his character is not moving on from his failed relationship anytime soon. Although it has been a while since their engagement ended, Ruzek is still holding a torch for his ex.

"I think Ruzek's been out there, you know what I mean?" Flueger said. "But I don't think he's necessarily looking for relationships as much as people to waste time with, if that makes sense. I don't see him moving on from her any time soon. ... I think he's very much in love with her, and that's going to be there for a long time. I don't think it'll ever go away, whether or not she ends up in a long-term relationship or he does. I think it's always going to be fairly heated between the two of them."

"Chicago P.D." season 5 airs Wednesdays, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.