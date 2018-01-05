'Chicago PD' Season 5 Spoilers: Burgess' Informant Might Be In Danger

Facebook/NBCChicagoPD Promotional image for "Chicago P.D." season 5.

Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) will put someone's life on the line in the next episode of "Chicago P.D." season 5.

According to the synopsis for the upcoming episode, Burgess will be getting several confidential tips to track down a merciless pimp who operates a prostitution ring that employs girls from a women's shelter. But as she moves forward with the case using the information that she gathered, she will put the source's life in grave danger.

This could put Burgess in a complicated position since she wants to put the pimp behind bars and rescue the girls from the prostitution ring. However, doing so may fatally harm the person who supplies the information for her.

The upcoming episode of "Chicago P.D." season 5 titled "Confidential" will be aired by NBC on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 10 p.m. EDT.

Meanwhile, Burgess' relationship with Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) will become more personal after it was revealed that he was the mole within the unit in the show's previous episode called "Rabbit Hole." However, Ruzek managed to regain the trust of his teammates including Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas) when he helped the team take down the person who was blackmailing him.

In an interview with HollywoodLife, Flueger revealed that Ruzek and Burgess' affair will remain unstable in the remaining episodes of the show's current season.

"I think he and Burgess, they've got that on-again, off-again, back and forth situation going on. I think his challenges will be more personal," the actor stated. "If we're going to talk challenges, they're going to be incredibly personal, whether that's with Burgess and with his best friend and partner, Atwater. Season 5 has been a lot more personal, and I think it's going to continue to be that way for all of the characters."

More developments regarding Ruzek and Burgess' relationship is expected to unfold this season.