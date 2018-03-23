'Chicago PD' Season 5 Spoilers: Is Halstead Falling for Upton?

Facebook/NBCChicagoPD Promotional image for 'Chicago P.D.' season 5

Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Upton's (Tracy Spiridakos) relationship is developing beautifully in the current installment of "Chicago P.D."

In the previous episode, viewers saw how worried Halstead was when his partner took an undercover assignment in the squad's drug bust case. Upton volunteered for the role because she knew the target.

Booth (guest star Titus Welliver) knew her as Kelly back when she was still part of the Theft and Homicide department. She and her old partner also took on covert missions during those times and her cover still remained intact.

It turned out that Upton had an ulterior motive for taking the case. It was Booth who was behind her partner's death and she wanted revenge. Even when Voight (Jason Beghe) ordered that she drop the case, she broke protocol and still continued.

Halstead discovered the truth about her and tried to help. He arrived just in time when Upton was about to execute the drug lord. Halstead told her that she need not bottle her sadness for longer now that she has him.

While it is clear that the two value their friendship more so than before, some fans cannot help but speculate about what the future has in store for them.

In a December interview with TV Guide, showrunner Rick Eid said that they were not closing doors on a potential romance. According to him, Halstead and Upton's bond would only become stronger as time passes by.

"It's possible. For now, Upton's a smart character and a smart, strong woman. And I think right now it's about being partners and being a good partner and I don't think, given the state of mind Halstead's in, she's necessarily interested romantically at all. I think she's just trying to be a good friend and a good partner," Eid said. He added: "I think sometimes romance blossoms from strong friendships, and there's a chance that that's what could happen."

"Chicago P.D." season 5 will return on Wednesday, April 11, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.