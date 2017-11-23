'Chicago PD' Season 5 Spoilers: Things Get Rocky Between Burgess and Her New Man; Jay, Upton Finally Start to Get Along

(Photo: NBC) A promotional still from "Chicago PD" season 5, episode 8, "Politics."

Jay (Jesse Lee Soffer) and Upton's (Tracy Spiridakos) icy relationship might finally be thawed in the next episodes of "Chicago PD" season 5.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Soffer teased that it is only a matter of time before Jay realizes that he cannot continue closing himself off from people who want to help, especially someone who he works with in the field:

I think going forward, he's going to have to rely on her a little more and trust her and let her in a little more about the issues that he's dealing with. Otherwise, he's going to lose her as a partner or he's going to lose his job. He's got an advocate and a friend who wants to help him and try and take care of him a little and he's going to have to let somebody in.

That being said, fans can expect this two to get along and work better together in "Chicago PD" season 5. With what's ahead, their teamwork will definitely be crucial.

As for those who are hoping for Burzek to rise from the ashes once more, executive producer Rick Eid advised fans not to give up on Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) just yet. Speaking to TV Line, the EP said:

I think it'll always be complicated between them, but I don't think the final chapter has been written.

In fact, the next episode of "Chicago PD" season 5 titled "Politics," might be an opportunity for Burgess and Ruzek's reconciliation.

In this installment, the group will investigate on a case involving Congressman Scott Graynor (Scott Bryce), who happens to be a friend of Voight's (Jason Beghe), after being discovered found passed out in his hotel room with a dead Ukrainian girl.

The synopsis for "Chicago PD" season 5, episode 8 teases that the murder is connected to a sting and Burgess' boyfriend (Zach Appelman) is working with the Feds. This forces her to choose between compromising her case or that of her man.