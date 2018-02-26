NBC/Chicago-PD "Chicago PD" season 5 returns this week on NBC.

Titus Welliver joins the back half of "Chicago PD" season 5 as a character that opens doors to Hailey's (Tracy Spiridakos) past. Meanwhile, episode 15 forces the Intelligence Unit to work with a criminal gang.

Welliver enters "Chicago PD" season 5 as a big-time meth dealer — Ronald Booth — who was recently released from incarceration, TVLine reported. According to NBC's description of Booth, Welliver's character has a charm that hides a sinister side to him.

"He may be handsome, intense, intelligent, cunning and mercurial, but don't let that fool you — he's capable of anything," Booth's description reads.

Aside from his threatening demeanor, Welliver's Booth holds a key to Hailey's past, Entertainment Weekly reports. Showrunner Rick Eid revealed that Hailey has a previous involvement with Booth that gave her a lot of traumatic memories.

Because of Booth's resurfacing, Hailey will be put in a compromising situation. Luckily for Hailey, her partner will be there to watch over her.

"She puts herself in sort of a dangerous position, and her partner and friend, Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), is there to try to help her," Eid mentioned.

Meanwhile, "Chicago PD" season 5 will return with an episode — titled, "Sisterhood" — that puts the Intelligence Unit working with a criminal gang to capture their target.

"Intelligence works with one gang to bring down another," the episode 15 listing reads on NBC. However, the mission seems to result in chaos when trouble comes from all sorts of directions.

The preview for episode 15 from NBC reveals that one of the Chicago police department's own will cross the line while investigating a female gang. Aside from that, the trailer for episode 15 reveals that the gang member enlisted to help the Intelligence Unit attacks the police force.

"Chicago PD" season 5 returns on Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.