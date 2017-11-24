'Chicago PD' Star Jason Beghe Investigated for 'Inappropriate Behavior' on Set

Jason Beghe, who portrays Sgt. Voight in NBC's cop drama "Chicago P.D.," apparently is not easy to work with. NBC was compelled to start an investigation following co-workers' complaints against the actor's "inappropriate behavior."

Facebook/NBCChicagoPD Promotional photo for "Chicago P.D." season 5.

A report by Variety indicates that NBC conducted the investigation last year after receiving several complaints about Beghe's "volatile behavior" and "offensive comments."

"When it was brought to our attention that there were concerns about inappropriate behavior on set, we promptly began an investigation in partnership with Human Resources and all parties involved," said NBC, UTV, and Wolf Entertainment in a joint statement to Entertainment Weekly. "As a result of the investigation, we have already taken action, and it is a situation we continue to monitor very closely to ensure all of our employees feel safe and supported."

Beghe did not deny having problems with anger management. In a statement released to Variety, the actor acknowledged his struggle with anger issues in the past year. He said he has personally apologized to everyone he has hurt, and is continuing to do what is necessary to make amends for what he has done. Part of the process is by seeing a coach who teaches him how to manage his temper.

Though it is unclear why "Chicago P.D." alum Sophia Bush opted to exit at the end of season 4, a source tells Variety that Beghe's behavior on set may have contributed to the actress' decision to leave. It is to be noted that Bush took to Instagram last month to point out that it took her a long time and a lot of effort to part ways with the cop drama. More importantly, she pointed out that she left the show because she wanted to. "End of story," she said in conclusion to her message.

"Chicago P.D." airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.