Chicago White Sox MLB Trade Rumors: Team Interested in Marlins' Christian Yelich

(Photo: Reuters/Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports) Miami Marlins left fielder Christian Yelich, center fielder Ichiro Suzuki and right fielder Giancarlo Stanton celebrate after the game, Aug. 7, 2016.

The Chicago White Sox seem to be keeping an eye on Miami Marlins outfielder Christian Yelich.

According to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick, the White Sox have reached out to the Marlins to inquire about Yelich's availability, but talks didn't gain much traction.

"Chicago has a deep enough farm system to match up with Miami, but talks failed to advance beyond the 'routine dialogue' stage," Crasnick wrote in his report.

The Marlins have already moved Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna and Dee Gordon this offseason and people have speculated that Yelich may be the next to go. However, Crasnick has noted that rival executives believe the Marlins would continue to hang onto Yelich even though the center fielder has already informed them he's unhappy with the direction of the team.

Still, the White Sox do have the necessary assets to entice the Marlins to part ways with Yelich, so it will be interesting to see if the two sides will revisit trade talks in the coming weeks and months.

"Hahn is doing a great job reshaping this roster. He definitely sees value in taking his time and really making sure he makes the right deal. It wouldn't be surprising to see the White Sox circle back to Yelich or Machado if both become available later in the 2018 season," Matt Manetti said in his column for Southside Showdown.

Yelich is exactly the type of player they should be targeting as they continue to rebuild the team. He is just a year removed from winning a Silver Slugger award so he has a lot to offer on offense. His defense has always been very solid and he won a Gold Glove award for his play in left field in 2014.

Most importantly, Yelich just turned 26, and he's under team control through the 2021 season with a club option for 2022.