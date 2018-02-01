Child Advocates Urge Facebook to Discontinue Messenger Kids

Facebook official website Facebook has launched a version of its Messenger app aimed at children six to twelve years old.

Recent reports have revealed that despite its very recent launch in December last year, Messenger Kids is facing controversy as child advocates claim that the move was irresponsible and that children should not be roped into the social media platform. Further reports reveal that Facebook has responded to the open letter.

"We are writing to urge you to discontinue Messenger Kids, Facebook's first social media app designed specifically for children under the age of 13," said the collective led by the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood in an open letter. "Given Facebook's enormous reach and marketing prowess, Messenger Kids will likely be the first social media platform widely used by elementary school children. But a growing body of research demonstrates that excessive use of digital devices and social media is harmful to children and teens, making it very likely this new app will undermine children's healthy development."

Messenger Kids was notably Facebook's solution to the problems of modern parents. Considering that federal law prohibits children under the age of 13 to signup for any form of social media, Facebook came up with the controversial app to allow parents to communicate with their children through Messenger. The app is equipped with strict parental controls and it allows parents to find out who exactly their kids are in contact with through the app. It offers no ads and in-app purchases. Furthermore, it does not require the children to put in their real names.

Further reports have revealed that Facebook has responded the controversy by emphasizing that Messenger Kids was developed with the efforts of parents as well as the National PTA. Curiously, they also included a disclaimer that the National PTA does not endorse any of Facebook's products. More information is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks and as such, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.