'Children of the Whales' Episode 10 Spoilers: Is Falaina About to Face a Brand New Threat?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series "Kujira no Kora wa Sajou ni Utau (Whale Calves Sing on the Sand)," also known as "Children of the Whales," based on the manga created by Abi Umeda.

The so-called Daimon of Falaina has awakened, and along with it came the destruction of Skylos. But could this really be the end, or is a much bigger threat coming for the people of the Mud Whale on the next episode of the Japanese dark fantasy anime series, "Children of the Whales"?

Ouni, the leader of the rebellious bowel moles who have spent most of their time in the underground prisons of the Mud Whale, has tapped into a previously unknown source of thymia after witnessing the death of his closest friend, Nibi. This, in turn, took down the Imperial Army, broke the Skylos' nous, and crumbled the villainous ship itself.

Now that the threat to their lives is gone, can the people of Mud Whale, aka the Sinners of Falaina pick the broken pieces of their lives up and start anew? How will Olivines' gift, the kokalo, help them through the onslaught of emotions that are about to befall them as they start to remember their fallen comrades? What new stage will this mysterious artifact bring to Falaina, and what role will Chakuro play in its future?

Moreover, what exactly is a daimon and how did Ouni end up possessing such an enormous amount of power? And having found out about it, how will this affect his decisions about his life and the fate of the Mud Whale moving forward?

The synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "I'm Setting Off On a New Journey" does not give any hint as to whose dialogue the title will be. It does, however, reveal that a battleship that's much different from Skylos is about to appear before the Mud Whale as its people try to regain a sense of peace while also offering a big sacrifice.

Is there a brand new threat waiting on the horizon for the Sinners of Falaina?

"Children of the Whales" airs on Sundays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and KBS Kyoto. It also airs on Sun TV on the same day at late night 1 a.m. JST and on BS 11 on Tuesdays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available to stream online via Netflix.