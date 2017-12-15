'Children of the Whales' Episode 11 Spoilers: Orka's Ultimate Plan Poses New Threat on the Mud Whale

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series "Kujira no Kora wa Sajou ni Utau (Whale Calves Sing on the Sand)," also known as "Children of the Whales," based on the manga created by Abi Umeda.

The Mud Whale has gained its helm and can now be steered to its chosen path, but this power may also come with brand new challenges as the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Children of the Whales," nears its end.

Following the fall of Skylos, the people of Mud Whale, or Falaina, has managed to move on and reclaim some degree of normalcy in their lives. But in the midst of this, a brand new ship arrives. And although its crew first attempted to take over, Shuon's interference and blunt demonstration of thymia ultimately turned the people of Amonlogia into potential allies.

But who could these people really be, and what new threat do they hold for the hospitable people of Mud Whale? Do they know the ship's history and its original purpose, or could they be just random explorers?

The synopsis for the next episode does not say much about this new faction. It does, however, hint at the possible consequences of the fall of Skylos for its captain, Araphne, and the project's overall commander, Orka. They will be invited to the upper layers of the imperial army to take responsibility for the project's recent failure, and will ultimately be sentenced to death.

However, Orka, who has also taken custody of the previously presumed dead, Ryodari, has other plans, and it is his argument regarding this that will reverse their fate.

But what could Orka be planning and what role is Ryodari going to play in it? Has the Mud Whale really just gained freedom by gaining its helms from the Kokalo that Chakuro got from the Skylos, or did they just attract more trouble?

Will they be able to survive Orka's upcoming attack, or will this be the end for the sinners of Falaina?

"Children of the Whales" airs on Sundays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and KBS Kyoto. It also airs on Sun TV on the same day, late night at 1 a.m. JST, and on BS 11 on Tuesdays, late night at 12:30 a.m. JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available to stream online via Netflix.