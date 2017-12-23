Kujira no Kora wa Sajou ni Utau Official Site A screenshot taken from the upcoming 12th and final episode of the Japanese dark fantasy anime series "Kujira no Kora wa Sajou ni Utau (Whale Calves Sing on the Sand)," also known as "Children of the Whales," based on the manga created by Abi Umeda.

After the revelations of the penultimate episode, what new truths and long-buried feelings are about to unfold on the 12th and final episode of the Japanese dark fantasy anime series, "Children of the Whales?"

As the former Apathoia Commander-in-Chief Orka himself revealed in the previous episode, there are three kinds of people now living in the world as a result of an incident they dubbed as the Rain of Katharterio. This was when Heaven presumably tore a piece of its body and scattered it down upon the land to destroy its ancient and evil culture.

These torn pieces of Heaven are now known as the nous, which as Lykos revealed much later on, are responsible for keeping ships like the Mud Whale afloat by feeding off of its inhabitants' essence.

The Marked ones are regarded as the angels of the nous, while those who are not are known as the Unmarked.

The Marked ones, being angels and all, are the ones from whom the nous takes its sustenance. Falaina, the nous that's been keeping the Mud Whale afloat, particularly feeds off of the Marked's life force, which accounts for their short lifespan.

On the other hand, there is a third kind of people known as the Daimons, who are regarded as the strongest warriors created by the power of the nous. They are the incarnations of sin and possess the power to destroy and rewrite history.

Ouni, the leader of the bowel moles is one such kind, and may well be the Mud Whale's salvation should an all-out war erupt now that the Marked has decided to take control of the ship.

The synopsis for the next episode titled "I'm Glad I Was Born Here" states that the Mud Whale will be embroiled in a variety of emotions as the Marked begin to learn about themselves and realize their power and purpose. And in order to pacify these angered feelings, Chief Suou, will be forced to make an important decision regarding the Mud Whale's fate.

What will become of the sinners of Falaina? Whose side will the conflicted Chakuro ultimately take? Can Ouni overturn the Mud Whale's seemingly doomed fate? And what could Orka be planning now that he has proven himself to be a man of the most threateningly sly mind? Could another attack on the Mud Whale be imminent?

"Children of the Whales" airs on Sundays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and KBS Kyoto. It also airs on Sun TV on the same day at late night 1 a.m. JST and on BS 11 on Tuesdays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available to stream online via Netflix.