Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series "Kujira no Kora wa Sajou ni Utau (Whale Calves Sing on the Sand)," also known as "Children of the Whales," based on the manga created by Abi Umeda.

The people of the Mud Whale have always been a peaceful race, taught from childhood to refrain from using their thymia to hurt others. But what happens now that the attackers from Skylos are closing in on them on the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Children of the Whales"?

Chakuro and the rest of the inhabitants of the drifting ship, Mud Whale, may have survived the first wave of the Falaina Extermination Project, but a second, more merciless one is still on its way. And although they have spent the past few days preparing for their next battle by literally turning their backs on everything they used to believe in, their chances of surviving this time may not have gotten any better.

Can a race who has spent generations in peaceful existence really just shed their deeply ingrained principles for the sake of survival? Will the upcoming bloodbath be the end of the Mud Whale, or could there be an unexpected miracle just waiting around the corner?

Moreover, fans have also expressed some doubts about the captain, Shuan's loyalty. Will he prove himself to be the Mud Whale's formidable ally despite the roughness of his personality, or has he been secretly working for Skylos all this time?

Fans of the series are also very interested to know about Ouni's backstory now that a portion of it has been teased in the previous episode. Additionally, since he seems to be the most capable warrior who will undoubtedly be fighting right alongside his own people no matter what, it seems imperative for the viewers to know just where the brave bowel mole leader is coming from.

More mysteries are about to unfold as the Mud Whale residents give their all to the upcoming battle against Skylos. How these revelations will ultimately affect the survival chances of Chakuro, Ouni, and his people still remains to be seen. There is, however, no doubt that the Mud Whale and its people will never be the same after this.

"Children of the Whales" airs on Sundays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and KBS Kyoto. It also airs on Sun TV on the same day late night at 1 a.m. JST and on BS 11 on Tuesdays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available to stream online via Netflix.