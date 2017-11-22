'Children of the Whales' Episode 8 Spoilers: Will the Mud Whale Need a Miracle?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series "Kujira no Kora wa Sajou ni Utau (Whale Calves Sing on the Sand)," also known as "Children of the Whales," based on the manga created by Abi Umeda.

The battle against Skylos has begun, and good fortune does not seem to be on the Mud Whale's side on the next episode of the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, "Children of the Whales."

For one thing, the psychopathic Skylos soldier, Ryodari, has a sword hanging above the Mud Whale's Chieftain's throat, and for the other, the Self-Defense Force that ventured out to try and destroy the nous Skylos has been cut down to less than a handful survivors after a surprise attack.

It seems that the enemies have always been a step ahead of them, and every plan the Mud Whale's people undertake has already been predicted with a counterattack all set to foil their success.

The people aboard the Skylos have also already figured out that their imperial soldiers' thymia is no match to the Mud Whales' magic. And now that the formerly peaceful race has resolved to fight for their own survival, Skylos has also resolved to use strategic attacks against them.

The Mud Whale people may be strong, but years of living peacefully do not just go down the drain just because they have learned a few battle tricks. They are still mostly careless, and they may not even be fully aware of the violent aspects of a fight.

But now that they have already lost so many and are about to lose a lot more, will a heightened need for survival also help them harness some deep-seated magic that could, in turn, lead them to a miraculous success?

In the meantime, it seems that their lives now depend on the rebellious troublemaker, Ouni — who may have to face an entire battalion of Skylos soldiers in the midst of his fallen comrades — and the mysterious Shuan — who may just find himself engaged in a one-on-one battle with Ryodari.

"Children of the Whales" airs on Sundays at 11 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and KBS Kyoto. It also airs on Sun TV on the same day at late night 1 a.m. JST and on BS 11 on Tuesdays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available to stream online via Netflix.