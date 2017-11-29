'Children of the Whales' Episode 9 Spoilers: Skylos Commander to Reveal the Truth About the People of Falaina?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series "Kujira no Kora wa Sajou ni Utau (Whale Calves Sing on the Sand)," also known as "Children of the Whales," based on the manga created by Abi Umeda.

The death toll continues to rise as Mud Whale's battle for survival continues on the Japanese dark fantasy anime series, "Children of the Whales." Will Chakuro and his people ever gain the upper-hand against the executioners of Skylos?

The enemies may have lost one of their own on Mud Whale, a.k.a. Falaina, but the Self-Defense Force that went on board Skylos have already lost so much more after a surprise attack dwindled their numbers to less than half.

Moreover, Ouni, Chakuro, and Lykos have encountered the commander of the ship, Araphne, who has just shot Ouni in the leg and has also begun teasing knowledge of some valuable information regarding Mud Whale's existence.

Chakuro has always wondered why Marked people like him — that is, the inhabitants of Mud Whale who are able to use thymia — have such short life spans compared the Unmarked ones who could live on to become a member of Mud Whale's Council of Elders.

Commander Araphne knows the answer, and it seems to be connected to the ancient sin that the inhabitants of Mud Whale are supposedly being punished for.

Then again, Araphne seems to be closer to ending Ouni's life than revealing this truth, which is something that the bowel mole leader's friend, Nibi, cannot possibly allow.

Nibi has since left Ginshu's group after hearing the gunshots from the nous' room, and may well be planning a distraction to give Ouni and his team a chance to escape. However, this salvation may come at the expense of not knowing the truth, or may even be gained at the cost of Nibi's own life.

Are Chakuro and his people all out of miracles? Or are the hands of fate about to turn to their favor in the most unexpected way?

