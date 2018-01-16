'Children of the Whales' Latest News: First OVA to Be Released on Jan. 26

Kujira no Kora wa Sajou ni Utau Official Site Key visual art for the recently concluded Japanese dark fantasy anime series, "Kujira no Kora wa Sajou ni Utau (Whale Calves Sing on the Sand)," also known as "Children of the Whales," featuring calligraphy done by Nikko City, Japan’s popular calligraphy teacher, Ryo Fukka.

The first home video release for the recently concluded Japanese dark fantasy anime series "Kujira no Kora wa Sajou ni Utau (Whale Calves Sing on the Sand)," also known as "Children of the Whales," is drawing near, and with it came the promise of the first original video animation (OVA).

As previously announced, the 12-episode series based on Abi Umeda's manga will be released in two Blu-ray/DVD boxes with six episodes each. The boxes will also each include an OVA featuring new stories penned by the original manga creator.

To commemorate the upcoming release of the first Blu-ray/DVD box, a special page has been launched on the series' official site for the project, "Letters of Writings and Records," which features the calligraphy of the titles of the series' first six episodes done by Japan's popular calligraphy teacher, Ryo Fukka.

The first home video release for "Children of the Whales," along with the first OVA, has been scheduled for Friday, Jan. 26. According to the series' official Blu-ray & DVD information page, the OVA will be titled "Kujira no Kora wa Sajou ni Manabu, Part One (Whale Calves Learn on the Island, Part One)," and it will be a comedic piece set in a Mud Whale School, featuring a mysterious transfer student.

The second home video release has been scheduled for March 23. Details about the second OVA that will be bundled with it have not been released.

The 12-episode first season ended on a rather promising note for the Mud Whale, who has set out towards land. However, more threats may still be awaiting them, especially with Orka looking forward to their arrival.

Moreover, now that Lykos has openly expressed her desire to live on the Mud Whale together with Chakuro and the rest of his people, will she really be ready, both physically and emotionally, to go up against her own brother for the sake of protecting Mud Whale? What role is Ouni about to play in the upcoming conflict, and how far will the Mud Whale's alliance with Lord Rochalito take them?