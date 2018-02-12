'Child's Play' Creator Don Mancini Wants a Chucky Movie Set During World War II

Facebook/Chucky "Curse of Chucky" is the sixth installment of the "Child's Play" franchise.

The "Child's Play" horror franchise debuted in the 90's and still continues to grow, with "Cult of Chucky" being its latest installment. Recently, "Child's Play" creator Don Mancini revealed that one of the movies he would love to create for the franchise is a "Chucky" movie set during World War II.

Although "Cult of Chucky" did not get a theatrical release, the success of its home/DVD release seems to warrant more Chucky movies in the future. In a recent interview, Mancini hinted that "Cult of Chucky" was not the end for the franchise, as he would still love to create more Chucky movies. In fact, he already has ideas for future movies in the franchise, including one that is set during World War II.

"I would love to do a World War II-era Chucky movie. I think that would be awesome. You know how in 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' they say, 'Hitler's obsessed with the occult?1 That's the window in. It would be legitimately interesting to see Chucky in that milieu with the iconography and the archetypes of the World War II movie; he could be great," said Mancini.

According to the film creator, there should be a bit of an explanation for how Chucky ended up in the forties when the original "Child's Play" movie was set in the eighties. He said a future movie can find its way into that era by linking it to Adolf Hitler's obsession with the occult at the time, as revealed in "Raiders of the Lost Ark."

The horror franchise started with the 1988 movie "Child's Play." Since the first movie, the possessed doll Chucky has jumped from one horrifying film to another, including the 2004 flick "Seed of Chucky" and 2013 film "Curse of Chucky," which marked the solid return of the franchise. "Cult of Chucky" got its straight-to-home video release in 2017.