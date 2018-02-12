'Child's Play' TV Series In the Works

YouTube/Universal A still from "Cult of Chucky"

The supernatural slasher franchise "Child's Play" is making its way to the small screen.

According to Bloody Disgusting, franchise creator Don Mancini is working with producer David Kirschner to bring the project to life.

Instead of a reboot, however, the "Child's Play" television series will follow the continuity established in the films, which means it will be set after the events of the most recent installment, "Cult of Chucky."

However, it is still unknown at the moment whether or not characters that were featured in the films (and made it out alive) will make an appearance in the series.

Fans who thought that the Chucky movies are already sinister and scary will be surprised and perhaps delighted and excited to know that the idea for the TV series is to go beyond that. "We plan to use 'Child's Play' in the title. We want to definitely signal that we are going dark, darker than ever before. It's going to be very creepy," said Mancini.

With Mancini's background as a writer-producer for "Hannibal" and the horror anthology "Channel Zero," fans are confident he can pull this film to TV jump successfully. Add to that the possibility that the creator of the latter, Nick Antosca, might be working with him on "Child's Play" as he hinted last year he was working on a project with Mancini.

The plan is for the TV series to have eight parts that will run at one hour each. Longtime Chucky voice actor Brad Dourif will be back to provide the voice of the iconic character.

Outside of that, there is not much known about the "Child's Play" series. What fans can count on is that even though the franchise is invading TV, this does not mean the end of Chucky's bloody schemes. That being said, canon-complying films even after the show are still very well on the agenda.