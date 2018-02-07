'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Cast News: Jaz Sinclair to Be Regular Cast Member

REUTERS/Mike Blake The Netflix logo is shown in this illustration photograph in Encinitas, California October 14, 2014.

More details have been revealed for the upcoming Netflix series "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" — specifically, American actress Jaz Sinclair will be joining the regular cast of the "Riverdale" spin-off.

Sinclair will be playing Rosalind Walker in the highly anticipated series, alongside Kiernan Shipka, who plays the main protagonist Sabrina Spellman — who is part human and part witch. Rosalind is Sabrina's best friend, but is also the daughter of the minister of Greendale — the fictional town where the show is set to take place. Both Rosalind and Sabrina are also schoolmates who attend Baxter High School.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the series is based on a comic book, which is a reimagining of "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." The comics has a much darker tone compared to the original version, and is described as a "coming of age story" that focuses on the darker tones revolving around the occult, dark magic, and witch craft.

Sinclair may just be a familiar face, since her resume includes being part of "Easy," which is another Netflix show, and the upcoming horror flick "Slender Man."

In the story, Sabrina will have to come to terms with the fact that she is not like every other normal girl due to the powers that come with being a witch. The storyline will eventually lead to her fighting on the side of good, and trying her best to eliminate dark forces that threaten the existence of humans. Sabrina will have to balance her studies as she tries to get through high school, while simultaneously learning everything there is to know about harnessing magic.

It is safe to assume that Rosalind, being Sabrina's best friend, will be the person that Sabrina turns to the most, especially during Sabrina's darkest trials and tribulations.

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" is estimated to be released sometime this year on Netflix.