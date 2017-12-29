China 'Caught Red-Handed' Selling Illegal Oil To North Korea By Spy Cameras

Reuters/Korea News Service North Korea's military personnel parade with a portrait of North Korea's late leader Kim Il-sung in central Pyongyang April 25, 2007.

China appears to have a soft spot for its neighbour North Korea as the country was spotted selling oil to the country in spite of sanctions levied by the United Nations. Images from a spy satellite revealed Chinese and North Korean vessels illicitly linking up at sea for the purpose of selling oil to the rogue state.

The images, which were published by a South Korean newspaper, led US President Donald Trump to condemn China as ship-to-ship transfers are prohibited under the UN-imposed sanctions. Trump added that such a move would prevent "a friendly solution" to the crisis over Pyongyang's nuclear program

"Caught red-handed," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Very disappointed that China is allowing oil to go into North Korea"

The revelation happens just after Trump's state visit to China which gave the impression that the US finally managed to win Beijing's support in the war of words with nuke-nut Kim whom he dubbed "Rocketman." This is a massive setback for US foreign policy in the region at a time world edges closer to a terrifying new world war.

China had already denied using its ships to sell oil to its neighbour. The images suggest otherwise, however, revealing that trading has been going on for three months with at least 30 shipments being delivered.

Back in September, the UN Security Council unanimously decided to impose new economic sanctions on North Korea after a recent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test. The sanctions aim to further limit the country's access to refined petroleum products and crude oil by capping them at 500,000 barrels a year.

The US-drafted resolution aims to stifle as much as 90 percent of oil supplies to the hermit kingdom threatening further reductions should the North conduct another nuclear test or launch another ICBM. By illegally selling oil to the country, it gives a massive boost of confidence in their dream of wiping out the US by aiding to the communist country's nuclear missile program.