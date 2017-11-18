China to Christians: Replace Your Crosses with the President's Picture

Thousands of villagers in southeastern China have reportedly been called to replace their posters of Jesus Christ and other religious imagery with photographs of Chinese President Xi Jinping if they want assistance with poverty and illness relief.

The South China Morning Post reported that the suggestion by Chinese authorities to replace posters of Jesus with Xi hearkens back to the "personality cult" era of Chairman Mao Zedong, the founder of the People's Republic of China.

