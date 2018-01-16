The Destruction of China's Churches

An evangelical megachurch was destroyed by Chinese Communist authorities Tuesday in the country's northern Shanxi province, sparking fears among Christians that the persecution they suffer will soon get worse.

China Aid said in an update Wednesday that Chinese military police detonated explosives inside Golden Lampstand Church in Linfen, destroying the $2.6 million house of worship, which was owned by the Christians who worshiped there.

Read more here: https://www.christianpost.com/news/chinese-authorities-bomb-evangelical-megachurch-christians-fear-persecution-will-get-worse-video-213404/