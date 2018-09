At the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C., they have a display of many burned Bibles. This is the book that, down through the centuries, has been burned more than any other. Ironically, that even happened sometimes at the hand of church officials.

Now there are reports out of China of Bibles being burned.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/voice/are-they-burning-bible-in-china.html