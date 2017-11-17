Chip and Joanna Gaines Celebrate in Italy After Filming 'Fixer Upper's' Final Episode

Facebook/HGTV A promotional image for the last season of "Fixer Upper."

All good things come to an end, and if something good like "Fixer Upper" must come to a close, it is but fitting end it on a high note with a celebration.

According to a report from Huffington Post, Chip and Joanna Gaines flew to Florence, Italy after the couple finished filming the last episode of their hit series on HGTV. Earlier this week, Joanna gladly shared a photo on Instagram, striking a pose with Chip along a cobblestoned street in Florence.

"We both slept for 15 hours and missed breakfast, lunch, and an afternoon of shopping with friends, but that rest felt good! Florence, you're beautiful," wrote Joanna on Instagram. According to PEOPLE, the couple also got their hands busy making some pasta in the Italian city.

Moreover, Joanna also shared a photo of them riding two red Vespa scooters with matching red helmets, simply captioned by a hashtag "#Italy." In addition, the Waco-based realtors also celebrated Chip's 43rd birthday.

Last week, Chip shaved his head bald after challenging his fans to help raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Chip said that if the people were able to exceed his expectations, he will gladly shave off all of his hair. Joanna posted a photo of Chip and his new look, as the latter was surrounded by children rubbing his head.

"We are leaving Memphis changed. Kiddos of @stjude we go with your faces on our minds and your stories in our hearts," Joanna wrote. "Thank you for letting us be a part of your home at Target House. We are cheering you on every step of the way," she added.

Chip's fundraising challenge called the #OperationHaircut began at the start of the month. It lasted for four days and was able to raise a total of $230,092 for the research hospital.

The final season of "Fixer Upper" airs on Nov. 21 on HGTV.