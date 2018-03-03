Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Restaurant Now Open

Facebook/HGTV The fifth and final season of "Fixer Upper" arrives this November 21.

"Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines officially opened their first-ever Magnolia Table Restaurant on Monday, Feb. 26.

There is no slowing down for the soon-to-be mother-of-five and her husband after they add the running of their new business to an already busy year.

Fans are flocking to get a seat at the couple's new restaurant in Waco, Texas, where they can get a taste of the HGTV stars' favorite meals. Those who have been lucky to get in also noted how Instagrammable the whole place is. One wrote on social media, "I felt like a tourist in my own hometown today" after visiting the restaurant.