Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Restaurant Now Open
"Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines officially opened their first-ever Magnolia Table Restaurant on Monday, Feb. 26.
There is no slowing down for the soon-to-be mother-of-five and her husband after they add the running of their new business to an already busy year.
Fans are flocking to get a seat at the couple's new restaurant in Waco, Texas, where they can get a taste of the HGTV stars' favorite meals. Those who have been lucky to get in also noted how Instagrammable the whole place is. One wrote on social media, "I felt like a tourist in my own hometown today" after visiting the restaurant.
The Magnolia Table opened its doors to customers for the first time at 6 a.m. last Monday. There was no huge affair or ribbon-cutting, but fans lined up as early as 4 a.m. to get a seat anyway. It is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day except Sundays.
The restaurant offers breakfast and brunch items. Its menu offers the usual favorites like bacon and eggs, French toast, and eggs Benedict. They also serve Joanna's famous buttermilk biscuits, tasty avocado toast, and a burger inspired by their sons Duke and Drake.
In a previous Instagram post, Joanna said that most of the vegetables used in the restaurant will be coming from the family's home garden and farm.
The restaurant does not take reservations, which means fans coming from long drives cannot get sure seats. All guests will be seated on a first-come-first-served basis. A trip will not be a complete waste though as they have an outdoor coffee bar that also serves pastries. A "Take Away" mini market allows customers to buy gifts and a few menu items to go.
Apart from Magnolia Table's excellent selections, its location itself already calls for attention. The restaurant is built on the land formerly occupied by Elite Café. This historic restaurant was frequented by Elvis during his time in the army, when he was stationed nearby.