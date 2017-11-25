Chip and Joanna Gaines Might Be Planning for a TV Comeback

(Photo: Facebook/HGTV) Chip and Joanna Gaines in a promo photo for "Fixer Upper" on HGTV.

Chip and Joanna Gaines may be returning to the small screen much sooner than expected.

The husband-and-wife tandem was at the peak of their TV careers when they decided to announce the end of their home-remodeling program in September. While HGTV's "Fixer Upper" will wrap up after season 5, reports note that Chip and Joanna are looking into a TV comeback.

It is believed that they have already pitched the new series to one network. Unfortunately, further details about their possible new project are still being kept under wraps. It is also still unclear whether it will be a one-off special or a full series.

Insiders claimed that Chip and Joanna wanted to end "Fixer Upper" because they find their current deal with Scripps — the company that owns HGTV — too limiting. The couple owns the Magnolia Market home goods brand, and they recently launched a new line in partnership with Target.

They were allegedly upset when the network did not allow them to feature their Magnolia Market products on "Fixer Upper." The conflict is believed to have caused Chip and Joanna to cut ties with Scripps and HGTV.

"They kept insisting on showing things with the Magnolia label, even though Scripps does not have a partnership with them on that stuff," a source told Vanity Fair. "This isn't how business is done with Scripps. You have to come to some arrangement if you want to show your products on your HGTV show."

The news comes two months after sources revealed they pulled out of the show because of security issues. At the time, it was said the series posed a huge security risk against their four kids. Chip and Joanna were concerned about keeping their young children — Drake, 12; Ella, 10; Duke, 9; and Emmie, 7 — out of the spotlight, so they dropped the series and focused on their other business endeavors instead.