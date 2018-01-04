Chip and Joanna Gaines News: Couple Announces That They're Expecting

Facebook/HGTV A promotional image for the last season of "Fixer Upper."

The stars of "Fixer Upper" have announced that their family is growing with baby number five.

Chip and Joanna Gaines of "Fixer Upper" revealed that they're having a new addition to their big family. The pair, who are parents to four kids — Drake, Ella, Duke, and Emmy — shared on Instagram that they are having baby number five.

"Party of 7.. (If you're still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT)," Chip captioned his post attached to the photo of Joanna showing her baby bump while holding onto his husband's big belly.

But even before their big announcement, Chip and Joanna have dropped a couple of hints about their growing family.

"New year, new hope... Be expectant. There is just something about fresh faith and unwavering trust that brings life to our souls. May this be your best year yet," Joanna said in the captions of a photo featuring a beautiful view overlooking a lake that she shared on her account.

Chip also shared a teaser of him and Joanna talking about season 5 of "Fixer Upper" and Joanna's cravings, which also may have been the couple hinting about their incoming baby.

"Any time she asks for pickles on top of that ice cream, you know what that means," Chip said in the teaser while inviting everyone to tune in on the upcoming episode of "Fixer Upper" in the caption.

"Everyone tune in now for tonight's #FixerUpper! We've got some BIG news to share," Chip captioned the post.

This was only the first of three hints that the couple shared with their followers on social media. The second hint was in the episode of "Fixer Upper" last January, and the third hint was about Chip and Joanna's special date a few months ago.

"One thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant," Chip confirmed.

The final season of "Fixer Upper" airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. EST on HGTV.