Chip And Joanna Gaines News: New 'Fixer Upper' Companion Series To Be Aired On HGTV

HGTV 'Fixer Upper' hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines

"Fixer Upper" might be ending soon, but it does not mean that HGTV fans will miss seeing Chip and Joanna Gaines on TV.

The network revealed that the fan-favorite couple is coming up with 15 episodes of a "Fixer Upper" companion series called "Fixer Upper: Behind the Design." It will allow fans to see several never-before-seen footages of the Gaineses' previous projects.

"The new 15-episode series will highlight how Joanna creates breathtaking designs, from strategy to staging , in each stunning overhaul," the network stated in a news release that was posted by CNN. "Superfans of 'Fixer Upper' can expect to see rooms that were not included in original episodes of the series."

The 30-minute show will feature how Joanna comes with a design from scratch up to the actual planning of each renovation. It will also unveil some of the rooms that were not included in the original episodes from previous seasons of "Fixer Upper."

Joanna, who is currently pregnant with their fifth child, also released a statement about the upcoming companion series. According to the female host, she is very excited to showcase how they manage to come up with all the details of the design before the finished product.

"I want to nail every detail so that, when we walk away, Chip and I know we've given a family the one-of-a-kind home of their dreams," Joanna said in the statement posted by Entertainment Weekly.

Aside from their new show, the Gaineses are also currently busy with their new restaurant called Magnolia Table in Waco, Texas.

The couple opened the restaurant Wednesday, Feb. 28 from a refurbished building that housed the popular Elite Café. They also own an entertainment and shopping complex called the Magnolia Market at the Silos, as well as a bakery, a real estate company, as well as other businesses. They also have a tie-up with Target for their home and lifestyle brand called Magnolia.