Chip and Joanna Gaines Say God Made Their Strong Focus on Their Family Possible

Facebook/HGTV "Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are featured in this promotional image

"Fixer Upper" hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines both have a lot on their sleeves, but the couple still knows that their priority will always be their family.

In late April, Chip responded to an article posted on USA Today which criticized their claim that they always put their family first above all else.

The article claimed that it is impossible how the HGTV hosts could keep up with their "family first" mantra because they have to juggle their time tending to their successful real estate company in Texas, film the episodes for the home improvement TV series, run their furniture, home décor, homestay, and restaurant businesses, and take care of their four children with another one on the way.

But according to Chip's Twitter post, everything is possible with the help of God. He also said that he will shut down all his businesses and other ventures if they will take his focus off from his family.

Meanwhile, Joanna admitted in an interview with Today's host Jenna Bush Hager that even if she already had a New York Times Best-Selling cookbook, she actually had no idea how to cook when she and Chip were just starting out as husband and wife.

She said that she can remember that she tried cooking several meals for her husband, but he was not happy with the result. This caused them to eat out a lot during that time.

But as their family continued to grow over time, Joanna said that having convenient meals is not the best option. That is why she decided to go back to the kitchen. Eventually, she started to love cooking at home to feed their 13-year-old son Drake, 11-year-old Ella Rose, 9-year-old Duke, and 8-year-old Emmie Kay.

"I think for me, when I get home after a busy day at work, the kitchen is a place for me to unwind," she stated in the interview. "It's also a time where, if the kids are inside, they can help me. But my kids just love a home-cooked meal, so I think that's the thing that really inspires me the most," Joanna added.

She also said that her entire family helped her in conceptualizing her new cookbook "Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering."

"Every Saturday the kids and Chip would sit at the table and I'd bring 'em out, and they were the taste-testers," the pregnant TV host also said as she recalled her experience on coming up with the best recipe for biscuits. "And I failed for nine months, and then finally, everyone said, 'These are it!" Joanna added.

She also said that she intends to focus on her family and other businesses after their "Fixer Upper" stint ends. According to Joanna, they have no plans to come up with another TV show soon since she wants to concentrate on raising her and Chip's new son who will be born in a few months.

They also have to think of a name for their upcoming baby, but they are certain that they will keep up with the tradition of calling their baby boy with a name that starts with the letter D.